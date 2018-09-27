Dove & Dunkin' Are Giving Away A Year's Worth Of Dry Shampoo And Coffee

We're not going to bury the lede here: Dove and Dunkin' (formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts) are teaming up to give away a year's worth of coffee and dry shampoo. And it's pretty great timing because we're drowning. Between working hard, trying to stay fit, and keeping up with the latest episodes of HBO's Insecure, our energy reserves on E right now.
In the go, go, go life we live, coffee and dry shampoo are the two things we can count on to revive us after an all-nighter bingeing on TV or a late night grinding at the office. Brands like Dove and Dunkin’ Donuts understand that, and that’s why they're teaming up for National Coffee Day this year.
From September 27 through November 8, people can enter for the chance to win a year’s supply of free Dunkin’ coffee and Dove dry shampoo by sharing on social media how they run on coffee and dry shampoo. All you have to do is post a photo of your busy morning on Instagram or Twitter (like that moment when you're racing to the subway balancing a bagel), and note why Dunkin’ coffee and Dove dry shampoo are an important part of your day. Make sure to use the hashtags #DoveXDunkin and #DxDSweepstakes to qualify. And if social isn’t your thing, you can visit dovexdunkin.com, and upload your photo there.
While there will only be one grand-prize winner, 15 first-prize winners will also receive $25 Dunkin' gift cards and five cans of Dove dry shampoo, along with exclusive merchandise to rock and show off.
Really, everyone is a winner because Dunkin' will also be running a buy one, get one free special on National Coffee Day. So you can hook up your friends who need their morning java fix on September 29. Cheers to busy women everywhere!
