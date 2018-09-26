What Each Pill In Maniac's U.L.P. Drug Trial Actually Does

The characters in the new Netflix show Maniac have a lot on their minds —literally. Annie (Emma Stone) and Owen (Jonah Hill), the show's main characters, are part of a paid drug trial meant to cure all pain, suffering, and mental heath issues through a series of three little pills. How convenient.
The drug trial, called U.L.P., is run by Dr. James Mantleray's (Justin Theroux) mysterious Neberdine Pharmaceutical Biotech team. The trial is intended to identify how a specific person processes distressing situations, then rewrite their brains so that he or she is no longer bothered by those situations. No more pain, no more problems.
But how does it actually work? For each phase of the three-stage trial, Annie, Owen, and the seven other trial participants climb into futuristic white chairs, ingest a letter-shaped pill, and upload their consciousness to the G.R.T.A super-computer mainframe. The pills send participants hurtling through his or her past, blending traumatic memories with subconscious-infused hallucination sequences. Each subsequent pill builds on the revelations garnered from the previous pill's hallucinations with ever-increasing degrees of fantasy.
The "A" Pill
What It Stands For: A stands for Agonia, which means "struggle" in Greek.
What It Does: The A pill's effects are the most tangible. The pill is meant to reveal the single most significant trauma that has shaped a person's life.
What Happens When They Take It: We see the effects of the A Pill before we even enter the sterile, succulent-filled landscape of the U.L.P. trial facility. At the start of episode 2, Annie passes out while snorting the A pill. Then, at the episode's end, we learn why she's so addicted to the pill: It's a portal to her final days with her beloved sister, Ellie (Julia Garner). In the vision, Annie and Ellie are traveling to Salt Lake City, where Ellie's fiancé lives. Annie behaves abrasively towards her sister the entire time, which makes the next event all the more devastating. After a particularly bad fight, Annie and Ellie's car is rammed head-on by an 18-wheeler truck and sent hurtling off the mountain. Annie survives. Ellie does not.
After the trial, Owen recounts his A Pill experience to Ellie. When he was in high school, Owen had a crush on a girl named Olivia. Then, he became paranoid that Olivia was actually recording their conversations and giving them to his parents. This was his first manifestation of schizophrenia.
The "B" Pill
What It Stands For: B stands for behavorial.
What It Does: After identifying a participant's source of trauma, G.R.T.A creates a personalized pill meant to bulldoze his or her defense mechanisms. Maniac writer Patrick Somerville explained the B pill's mechanisms in greater detail to Thrillist. "The B pill is meant to expose to people the ways in which they lie to themselves. I think to get honest looks at those kinds of things, people have to face ugly versions of themselves or face behaviors that they are capable of," Somerville said.
What Happens When They Take It: Th B Pill is when the experiment starts to get funky. Annie and Owen's hallucinations become intertwined, which isn't supposed to happen. So, they experience two hair-raising sequences together. In the first, Annie and Owen are reimagined as Bruce and Linda, a happily married Long Island couple. Annie convinces Bruce to track down a lemur that belonged to a dead patient of hers. In the second, Annie and Owen are estranged spouses and con artists trying to track down a missing chapter of Don Quixote during a 1940s seance.
The "C" Pill
What It Stands For: C stands for confrontation.
What It Does: If the A and B pill are about acknowledging trauma, then the C pill is about moving on. "The C pill is about confrontation, and really even more than confrontation, it's about getting to versions of acceptance and radical acceptance in some cases," Somerville told Thrillist.
What Happens When They Take It: So very, very much happens. When the hallucination sequence begins, Annie is a half-human, half-elf guiding the ailing elf Ellia towards healing waters. Zoom out, and Owen is watching Annia and Ellia's elven journeys on a TV show. In this vision, Owen is a gangster with braids being pressured by his father to be loyal to the family above all — even if it means committing crimes. Owen also connects with Olivia (Grace Van Patten), his high school crush who spurred his first schizophrenic episode in the "real world." Years after running away from his family and marrying Olivia, Owen awakens to realize he's living in a simulation and needs to track down Annie, thus intertwining their hallucinations.
The C pill has tangible ramifications for Annie and Owen. Annie is able to talk to her sister and finally process her devastating loss. Owen is able to realize that his family is terrible, more or less, and it's not worth lying on the stand for his brother (Billy Magnussen) in the upcoming real-world trial.
