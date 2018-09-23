Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Italian Vacation May Inspire A Getaway Of Your Own

Why wait until after the wedding to go on an amazing honeymoon? If you’re Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, you don’t have to. The newly engaged couple are currently living out our dream vacation on the Amalfi Coast on the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula.
Bieber and Baldwin are sparing no expense when it comes to their European getaway. After a quick stop in London for fashion week, the two jetted off to Italy. They’re renting out a private villa at the Belmond Hotel Caruso, which is a staggering $13,000 per night, according to People. The price might seem steep, but the villa promises “fragrant gardens and enrapturing coastal views” along with a butler and a chef. If you don’t feel like spending quite as much, the hotel offers other rooms in the 11th-century former palace for around $500 per night, according to Expedia.
The hotel been a longtime favorite of celebrities with Jackie Kennedy, Humphrey Bogart, and Greta Garbo among past clientele. Not a bad setup if you ask me, especially if you’re looking for some quiet time away from the public eye. Neither Bieber nor Baldwin has posted about the trip on social media, though that didn’t stop them from posing with fans when they first arrived in Italy.
Reports have emerged that the couple secretly tied the knot earlier this month in a civil ceremony in New York City, but neither has publicly confirmed. People revealed through unnamed sources that the couple couldn’t wait to make it official, and are planning on having a small ceremony surrounded by family soon. In a recent interview with The Cut, Baldwin gave away a couple wedding details, and it sounds like they’re planning a simple, intimate ceremony. “I just want picture lights strung everywhere,” she said. “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.”
Whatever the occasion, they are on a vacation of a lifetime we wish we could go on. Pardon me while I look at pictures of the hotel and wistfully plan my own Italian getaway.
