Ashton Kutcher Hits A Kid With His Tesla, Poses For Picture In Return

The best case scenario, when you're racing to work on a scooter, is that you arrive at your destination on time and safely, if slightly breathless. But if you absolutely have to get hit by a car en route, getting knocked over by an extremely apologetic Ashton Kutcher might be okay.
Nineteen-year-old Leo Marenghi was on a Razor scooter on his way to pick up the kids he babysits from school on Tuesday afternoon when the incident happened, he told Time. A black Tesla pulled out of a driveway and hit him. As Marenghi got up, the That ‘70s Show star exited his car.
“He was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry, are you OK?' ” Marenghi said. "And I looked up and realized it was him. I was like, ‘Yeah I’m fine, are you Ashton Kutcher though?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, but are you OK?' ”
Marenghi had banged up his knee but was otherwise fine, so instead of being angry at the actor, he asked him to pose for a picture. It's hard to tell if Kutcher is remorseful or confused in the resulting pic that Marenghi posted to Instagram, but his victim seems pretty stoked about the encounter.
"I’m so glad I was OK, because it changes the whole experience from something that could have been bad to a really cool experience," he said.
Reps for Kutcher have not yet responded to Refinery29’s request for comment on the accident.
This whole story would have been much more ironic if Marenghi had been riding one of Los Angeles's much-maligned Bird scooters. Kutcher is an investor in the motorized scooter-sharing company, and he recently defended it at a TechCrunch event.
Ashton Kutcher: It's a better world if scooters like Bird take off #TCDisrupt pic.twitter.com/xFZvT5zXmT— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) September 5, 2018
"[N]obody wakes up in the morning, opens their front door and says, ‘God, look at how many cars there are, they’re parked everywhere,’ " Kutcher said, referring to how Angelenos complain about the ubiquitous scooters. "If you think about it from a pure square footage perspective, how much space a scooter takes up relative to a car, this is absurd, right? And fine, I understand, maybe we need to find appropriate parking places for these and everything else, but the regulatory function on this [is] just something you're not used to. It's just a better world if this takes off and works."
Pro tip, Ashton: You've got a better chance of making that happen if you don't run over the riders.
