Reality TV Doctor Accused Of Drugging, Raping Five More Women

According to the Los Angeles Times, Dr. Grant Robicheaux, the Newport Beach doctor accused of sexual assaults dating back to 2009, was charged Wednesday with drugging and raping five more women. His bail has increased to $1 million dollars as the prosecutors added felony kidnapping counts to the charges as well.
This article was originally published on September 20, 2018.
The star of a short-lived Bravo series and his girlfriend are out on $100,000 bail following a two-year investigation by the Orange County District Attorney's Office. The investigation resulted in charges regarding the sexual assault of two women, People reports. Several news outlets are reporting that more possible victims have come forward since the accusations were made public Tuesday.
California orthopedic surgeon Dr. Grant Robicheaux, 38, and girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 31, a substitute teacher, allegedly used their looks to lure two victims into sexual assault. Robicheaux appeared in a 2014 episode of Bravo's Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, in which The Washington Post reports he was described as "the total package." In 2013, he was named “Bachelor of the Year” by Orange Coast Magazine.
Prosecutors claim one of the victims was allegedly drugged, raped, and abused by Robicheaux and Riley after becoming intoxicated at a party with them. Prosecutor Tony Rackauckas said the "defendants used their good looks and charms to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey,” per the Washington Post. “We’ve all heard of a wolf dressed up in sheep’s clothing. Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing, or a wolf can be a beautiful woman," Rackauckas said.
On September 11, Robicheaux was charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of an assault weapon. Riley's charges are the same, excluding that of the possession of an assault weapon. Both have denied all charges through their attorneys.
Representation for the Orange County's DA office did not immediately respond to Refinery29's requests for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
