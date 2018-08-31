Another Southern Charm Star Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault

A second cast member from Bravo's down-south reality series, Southern Charm, has been accused of sexual assault. A police report filed in South Carolina on August 25 alleges that John David "J.D." Madison, a businessman who frequently stirs up drama on the show, raped, sexually assaulted, and involuntarily drugged a woman in 2017, according to People.
The woman, whose name was redacted, alleged that Madison and his friend Jay M. Schwartz came over to her house for drinks last August. While there, she claimed that the men drugged her drink, as well as her friend's (also unnamed), before going out to drink at a local bar. The police report also claimed that the woman began "not feeling right" and woke up later in her home to Madison "forcibly raping and sodomizing her."
According to the report, the woman alleged that the assault didn't stop until Madison received a phone call from his wife, Elizabeth. (Elizabeth and J.D. separated earlier this year.) FITSNews also reported that a separate public police record showed Schwartz had been arrested that night on drug possession charges.
Madison is the second Southern Charm cast member to face serious sexual misconduct allegations. Earlier this year, two women accused Thomas Ravenel of sexual assault during encounters that took place in 2015. Bravo released a statement saying the company takes "allegations like these very seriously" and added that "once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken."
In April, Southern Charm cast member Naomie Olindo made headlines after she accused Madison of going out "every night fucking 20 year olds."
"I literally go to your house, like, almost every day and pick your wife up out of bed. So don't pretend that you are some great husband, that you are some great family man because it's some fucking bullshit lie," she said. "She cries every single night because of you, calls me crying. So don't say you're working through everything because that's a lie. She's not doing well, and it's because of you."
Other cast members also vocalized their concerns, with one adding that he's "a con artist."
Refinery29 reached out to the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Bravo for comment.
