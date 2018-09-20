Meghan Markle Has Been Shopping At Whole Foods In Disguise

Meghan Markle's life has changed drastically since saying "I do" to Prince Harry back in May, especially when it comes to food. Despite no longer being able to eat garlic or share recipes on her defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, there is one food-related practice Markle has been able to hold onto since becoming Duchess of Sussex. She apparently still makes regular visits to Whole Foods for groceries.
A source allegedly told People that besides spending most of her time with Prince Harry at Kensington Palace or in the Cotswolds, "the only other place she has visited regularly is Whole Foods." Since the grocery store is close to the Palace and because she opts to cover up under a baseball cap, the source says it's easy for the Duchess to sneak in and out without being noticed. However, given that she's one of the most famous people in the world, we're not completely convinced she never gets recognized.
So what does a member of the British Royal Family buy at Whole Foods? Though much has changed for Markle in the past few months, we're guessing her grocery list has, for the most part, remained the same. In a 2016 interview, the then-Suits star revealed the five items she always keeps in her refrigerator. Her list included carrots, hummus, green juice, almond milk, and her homemade chia seed pudding. Perhaps as a way to maintain some level of normalcy in her now totally different life, Markle might routinely picks up those staples and the ingredients to make her go-to dishes like Ina Garten's roast chicken.
It may seem a little surprising that Duchess Meghan still does her own grocery runs, but she's not the only royal to do so. In a 2017 interview, Prince Harry claimed he lived an ordinary life and used the fact that he does his own shopping as evidence of that. "Sometimes, when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket, I worry someone will snap me with their phone. But I am determined to have a relatively normal life... Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping." It's nice to know both Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have a shared interest in groceries.
