Wait, Was This Claire Foy's Adele Album Of The Year Moment?

The Lead Actress in a Drama category should have been a lock. Either Sandra Oh would take home the statue for Killing Eve, making history as the first woman of Asian descent to win, or Keri Russell would, a tribute to her consistently fantastic performance on The Americans. I bet you were surprised when Claire Foy's name was called — but probably not as much as she was.
"This wasn't supposed to happen," Foy said as she accepted her award, going on to thank her cast and crew for "most extraordinary two and a half years."
Like Russell, this was Foy's last chance to win for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's The Crown. And it's not that her win is underserved. She has played a difficult part with poise and intensity. She is positively regal. But still, this feels like a disappointment. It feels...kind of like that time Adele won Album of the Year over Beyoncé's Lemonade.
Just like Foy, Adele was shocked to realize that she had completely upset the odds. And like Foy, she expressed her surprise onstage. "I can't possibly accept this award," she told the crowd in 2017.
Still, we can at least take comfort in the fact that Killing Eve has been renewed for a second season, which means we'll almost certainly see Oh pick up that sweet gold statue sometime in the future. And as for Russell, well, there's always the Golden Globes.
