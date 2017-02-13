Adele Won Album Of The Year & Knew She Didn’t Deserve It

Adele didn't just praise Beyoncé onstage. After her win, she told the press that Beyoncé has shaped her life ever since Destiny's Child's "No No No." "The way that I felt when I first heard 'No No No' was exactly the same as I felt when I first heard Lemonade last year...For her to be making such great music for that long of a period affects all of us. It's not just me. There are friendships that I have that are completely defined by Beyoncé's sound," Adele proclaimed. "I don't take any fucking shit when it comes to anyone not liking Beyoncé. You can't be in my life, seriously." She added, "I think it was her time to win. I feel like, what the fuck will she have to do to win Album of the Year?" Twitter users have also pointed out that the award hasn't gone to a Black woman in almost two decades.