We Didn't Stop Clarence Thomas — But We Have A Chance To Stop Brett Kavanaugh

But if everyone thought 1992 was a banner year for women’s equality, folks are about to be blown away by what’s going to occur on November 6. By all accounts, there are record numbers of women — by and large Democratic women — running for office, including in Congress, where 234 women won their party’s nomination for House seats and 22 women did the same in the Senate. Even more incredibly, being a female congressional candidate this cycle holds a statistical advantage for Democratic women in the field. Sixteen women won their party’s nomination for governor and are onto the general. At least nine states could reach gender parity in their legislatures this fall, and some estimates are showing that women’s representation in state legislatures could skyrocket from 23% to 38% in this single election cycle. And who’s lifting these women up? None other than their fellow women. In fact, 70% of grassroots resistance-oriented groups are comprised of women, and often their leadership is nearly or entirely women as well.