Kendall Jenner Shares Anti-Bullying Message Amid Nude Photo Hack

Thursday, a series of photos of Kendall Jenner in the nude were released, quickly making their mark on the internet. In silent statement that rang loud and clear to fans, Elle reports that Jenner, 22, shared a video of baby sister, Kylie Jenner discussing her own experience with online harassment.
The photos, TMZ reports, were illegally obtained from photographer Russell James. The photos were reportedly for James' upcoming book about Victoria's Secret models, Angels. Refinery29 will not be linking or posting the photos out of respect for Jenner.
Some news outlets have insinuated the leak was just a PR stunt to promote James' book, as it's due to be released in a few days. Reps for the model, who has spoken out about her issues with anxiety on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, did not immediately respond to request for comment.
As the photos went viral online, the model shared a fan-made video of younger sister Kylie Jenner comments on bullying, a seeming response to the photo leak. Kylie originally shared the heavily edited montage, comprised of Snapchat videos of the lip kit mogul, in 2015. Jenner captioned her tweet with a heart.
Captioned with a heart, Jenner shared the video with her 26 million followers. In it, Kylie is heard saying: "Half of you guys think that I’m weird, and the other half think I’m funny. But I’ve been bullied since I’ve been nine, from the whole world it feels like sometimes. And I think — I think that I’ve done a really great job in handling all of this. But there’s bullies everywhere so this is just a little — this is just a little late Snapchat to tell whoever with their own bullies that the only opinion that really matters is yours and to never change. This isn’t a pity party though, don’t get it twisted. This is for those with bullies out there to know that you’re not alone. Now good night, spread love."
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
