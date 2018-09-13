Kendall Jenner Shares Anti-Bullying Message Amid Nude Photo Hack

Captioned with a heart, Jenner shared the video with her 26 million followers. In it, Kylie is heard saying: "Half of you guys think that I’m weird, and the other half think I’m funny. But I’ve been bullied since I’ve been nine, from the whole world it feels like sometimes. And I think — I think that I’ve done a really great job in handling all of this. But there’s bullies everywhere so this is just a little — this is just a little late Snapchat to tell whoever with their own bullies that the only opinion that really matters is yours and to never change. This isn’t a pity party though, don’t get it twisted. This is for those with bullies out there to know that you’re not alone. Now good night, spread love."