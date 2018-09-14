A Renowned Paraclimber On Pushing Herself & Proving Others Wrong

In your video for the North Face's Walls Are Meant For Climbing initiative, you describe joining Paradox Sports as a sort of perspective-shifting moment — what was it like joining a community of people who don't define themselves by any "disability," so to speak?

"Paradox struck a chord with me because the attitude was, 'We’re climbers first,' and somewhere down the list was 'Oh, and we also happen to be missing limbs, vision, etc. No big deal.’ The atmosphere that it creates is one of total inclusion — there was no line between volunteers and participants, because everyone in the room is a climber first, and we want to educate all of our ‘participants’ to have the skills they need to be an equal climbing partner. Rather than just having a day-long experience, we’re trying to create a lifelong one."