Chelsea Handler Only Started Wearing Concealer After Trump Won

Now, she sees that stereotype flipping, with plenty of female comedians dressing and wearing makeup in whatever way they choose. "Like everything, women have a long way to go to really embrace themselves and embrace womanhood and being empowered," Handler says. "But the good thing that’s happening now is people are embracing womanhood, whether it be through makeup or through all the movements that are happening that are female-centric. Women should be proud of themselves. We have to be bold about our choices, and if makeup falls into that category, which it does, then it’s good to see women experimenting and being confident."