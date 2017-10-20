Chelsea Handler's $1 Million Donation To Puerto Rico Came With A Political Message

Chelsea Handler is keeping good on her promise to be more politically active after announcing that she wouldn't be renewing her Netflix talk show, Chelsea.
The comedian tweeted on Thursday that she would be donating $1 million towards relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Of course, she wouldn't be Handler if she didn't also get in a well-timed jab.
"Where r ur donations, Koch Bros. Mercers, @realDonaldTrump? Day 1 of activism," she wrote.
I just gave 1,000,000 dollars to Unidos Por Puerto Rico. Where r ur donations, Koch Bros. Mercers, @realDonaldTrump? Day 1 of activism.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 19, 2017
Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump held a news conference with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and gave himself "a 10" for his work in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Washington Post notes Trump has called his efforts in the region "amazing," "tremendous," and "great."
The reality, however, is that the United States didn't respond as quickly or efficiently as it did with the natural disasters in Texas and Florida. Currently, a reported 30% of the U.S. territory is still without drinking water, and the majority of people still don't have power.
For someone as politically savvy as Handler, it's hard to imagine that her comment wasn't a direct response to the president's misplaced self-congratulations.
It's great to see Handler putting her money where her mouth is. When she said in her statement on Wednesday that she wanted "to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way," she actually meant it.
Handler joins a number of celebrities who are donating their time, money, and supplies to Puerto Rico. Earlier this week, Jay-Z hosted a nearly six-hour benefit concert in Brooklyn through his music-streaming service TIDAL, where musicians like Lin-Manuel Miranda, DJ Khaled, Stevie Wonder, and Jennifer Lopez performed to raise funds and awareness. Hova, of course, got on stage, too.
If you're wondering how you can help contribute to relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, here's a helpful guide.
