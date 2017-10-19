Chelsea Handler's Netflix Talk Show Won't Return For Season 3

Chelsea Handler's eponymous Netflix talk show, Chelsea, won't return for Season 3, the comedian announced today.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Handler said that she plans to shift her focus to political activism.
"Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation," Handler wrote on Twitter.
"For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me. My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way. I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don't know enough about, speak at colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide. I have joined forces with EMILY’s List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights," she continued.
Handler added that she will continue to work with Netflix in a different capacity: "I’m excited to share that I will continue my partnership with Netflix, working together on a documentary where I’ll engage with people I don’t talk with enough – people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies," she wrote. "Netflix could not be more understanding, and I’m grateful for their continued support. New episodes of Chelsea will continue to stream weekly until the end of this year.”
Chelsea premiered in May 2016 with three 30-minute episodes per week. Season 2 has consisted of weekly hourlong episodes, many of which focus on Handler's travels across the country and world.
In addition to her upcoming documentary with Netflix, Handler has partnered with TNT to develop a drama series based on Jarett Kobek's best-seller I Hate the Internet. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, Handler is also working on a new book.
