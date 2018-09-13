Emmys Hidden Gems: The Shows You Didn't See But Should've (And Still Can!)

The Emmys are coming! The Emmys are coming! On Monday, September 17, the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which commend the best of TV from the span of June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018, will be aired on NBC. While watching, you're likely to hear the same shows repeated over and over. The usual suspects include stalwarts like Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, and This Is Us. You already know these shows are good. You're probably already watching them — if you could stomach this season of The Handmaid's Tale, that is.
But what about all the other shows deemed worthy of a nomination by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences? The Emmys nomination list offers a splendid opportunity to break out of your TV watching routine — or the Netflix algorithm — and add some more shows to your TV schedule.
These are the Emmys hidden gems to watch before, or after, the telecast on Monday.
