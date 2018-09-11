Everything We Know About Andrew Garfield's Reported New Romance

Andrew Garfield is once again reportedly dating someone who is not me! The last we heard, the Amazing Spider-Man star was single after his high-profile relationship with Emma Stone, which ended on good terms in 2015. Fast forward to this past weekend, when he was spotted making out with a woman who you've definitely seen before, even if you don't know it.
Us Weekly reports that the 35-year-old is dating actress Susie Abromeit. The name may not ring a bell, but she played the role of Pam in Netflix's Jessica Jones, and has appeared in Chicago Med and Devious Maids. While Abromeit's rep declined to comment, and Garfield's rep did not immediately respond, there's still a lot we can learn about this (as of now, unconfirmed) new girlfriend.
She used to be a tennis player.
In fact, she told Healthy Living that she played tennis with Chris Evans in fourth grade at the Middlesex School of Summer Arts.
"That was where I was introduced to the idea of being an actor–but at the time I was fully involved in my tennis career," she told the outlet. "I remember booking a lead in the school play but had to turn it down because of my hectic tennis schedule, so I never got a chance to really develop that part of me."
Her tennis skills earned her a scholarship to Duke, which was where she actually ended up pursuing her true passion for the arts.
She also has a singing career.
Written and produced by Christie Campo, Abromeit, and Kellan Lutz, Abromeit would also star in the series about women in Hollywood that is currently looking for support so it can be made into a full TV series.
Represent Us is an organization dedicated to ending political corruption. According to Us Weekly, she's also an ambassador for Not For Sale, which fights exploitation and forced labor.
