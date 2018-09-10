It's the Kardashians in one corner, and Amber Rose and Blac Chyna in the other. Just kidding — but Kris Jenner's pitch for the Family Feud crew is pretty hilarious. She jokes that the opposing team when their family appears on Steve Harvey's show should be either the exes (Rose, Chyna) or the Hiltons. In the end, neither come true, and the family is just split down the middle making it the Wests versus the Kardashian-Jenners, with Kanye's cousins coming up to bat. It's a dramatic split because for most of the episode, it sounds like Kim's team (she's team captain because she's Kim, and because she is legitimately obsessed with the show) will consist of Khloé, cousin Cici, and M.J., with Kris as back-up. But after the Hiltons drop out 24 hours before the show's taping (I really feel like they were never going to do it), Kim jumps ship to be with Kanye and his family. With Kim out on team West, Kris has to step up and start filling in the Kardashian's team. She panics and invites Jonathan Cheban, who says he will fly through the night with 40 burgers in his stomach to be there (of freakin' course he will...) even though he is part of neither family. (Kylie, Kourtney, and Scott all refused to appear on the show — Kendall reluctantly agrees to be team Kardashian after her sisters beg.)