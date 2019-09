Paramore Retired Their Most Controversial Song Last Night

“This is to every bad decision that led us here, this is to all the embarrassing things we might have said, but we owned up to it and we grew ,” said Williams before kicking off the song. The lyric in question comes from the second verse: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry, that will never change.” Williams wrote the song when she was 17. Many of us, teens ourselves at the time, sang along without a second thought. But that is the nature of growth, we learn and we realize that not all of our opinions are right. If we’re honest with ourselves, we’ll learn from it and emerge a more understanding and empathetic person. In the more than 10 years since the song was released, Williams and the rest of Paramore clearly have.