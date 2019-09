Though it seems that Minaj did make the pledge with good intentions, her actions do feel somewhat like a charitable handout — something that Owens has not seemed particularly open to. The actor said specifically that he did not want to get gigs or handouts just because of this viral phenomenon. “I wouldn't mind getting auditions, but I actually wouldn't feel comfortable with someone giving me a job because this happened,” Owens said on Good Morning America. “I want to get a job because I'm the right person for that job.” However, it's worth noting that Owens has reportedly accepted an offer for a ten-episode run of a Tyler Perry show.