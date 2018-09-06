Primitive sex bots are already available and growing in popularity. But as more people pick metal over man, how will their presence impact humanity? Sonia Denis is joined by sex researcher and educator, Dr Zhana, as she and the panel (Shalewa Sharpe, Saurin Choksi, Liza Treyger) debate whether sexbots will lead to the downfall of our species or prove to just be some good high-tech fun. Plus, they break down World War White as the beef between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem heats up!