It’s a royal night at After After Party, as Regina King stops by to discuss Her Shot, her new campaign to support women’s voices in media. Then, Sonia Denis and the panel (Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Becca O’Neal), discuss the recent newsworthy moments that are so 2018! Dick Wolf is back at it with another Law and Order TV show called Law and Order: Hate Crimes. September 13th is the NY primary, so get to the polls people.