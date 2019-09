Images of black people seem to be at the center of GIFing on social media, leading to claims of digital blackface. Should we be using emojis and GIFs that correspond to who we really are? Sonia Denis and the panel (Dylan Marron, Mamoudou N’Diaye, and Rebecca O’Neal) explore alternate identities online and representation in emojis. Plus, we break down Michael Cohen's recent indictment!