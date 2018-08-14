After After Party
Watch The First Episode of After After Party, Refinery29's First Late-Night Talk Show

Comedian Sonia Denis and guests Elisa Kreisinger, Jerah Milligan, and Bowen Yang talk about celebrity couples in the first episode of After After Party.

Welcome to Refinery29's first late-night talk show After After Party, a 12-minute news-made-funny show airing on Facebook Watch every weeknight at 9 p.m.. Hosted by comedian Sonia Denis, the show takes on the news everyone is talking about, hashing out trending topics with special guests and irreverent games. And in a late-night world that's mostly dominated by old(er) white men, this one's offering a fresh perspective — and a few new faces.
In the debut episode, Denis invites guests Elisa Kreisinger, Jerah Milligan, and Bowen Yang to chat about last weekend's protests, and Beyoncé and Jay Z's On the Run II world tour. Watch the full episode above, and stay tuned for the next After After Party at 9 p.m.
From Refinery29, After After Party invites comedians, celebrities, cultural critics, and you to dig into the trending topics you care most about. Host Sonia Denis and guests deliver hot takes on what’s happening in our culture every week night on Facebook Watch. FOLLOW THE SHOW and never miss a laugh!
Released on August 14, 2018
