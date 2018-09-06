Millennials love their sparkling water. From cult-favorite LaCroix to gourmet-minded Spindrift, fans can't get enough of the bubbly beverages. The downside of drinking seltzer, however, is it's a pricier habit than sustaining yourself on regular water. That's why Trader Joe's most recent product launch could be a game changer.
Today, the grocery chain announced the release of Seltzers With A Splash. 12-ounce cans of Trader Joe's new beverage are being sold in four-packs for $2.99 each. We did some quick math and found that the price comes out to 75 cents per can.
Compared with other popular seltzer brands, the price of TJ's new product falls somewhere in the middle. It's slightly more affordable than Spindrift, four-packs of which are available on Amazon for $3.64 — 91 cents a can. However, compared with LaCroix, Seltzer With A Splash is more expensive. Customers can get two 12-packs of LaCroix for $13.48 on Jet.com, which is around 56 cents per can.
Of course, there's a reason that Spindrift is more expensive than LaCroix and other seltzer brands and that's because it's flavored with real fruit juice. But, so is Trader Joe's seltzer. TJ's said in its official announcement of Seltzer With A Splash's roll-out, "to reach a new caliber of carbonation, we eschewed flavor agents and sweeteners and used real, organic fruit juices." As of right now, the newly released seltzers come in three flavors: Blood Orange & Orange Juice, Lemon & Ginger Juice, and Cranberry & Lime Juice. Fizzy water lovers can officially afford to keep up with their favorite habit even on a millennial budget.
Advertisement