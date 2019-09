This Tatted-Up Texas Democrat Is Using Her Ink To Spread A Strong Message

Seeing a politician openly talk about their tattoos is rare in American politics, despite the fact that more than 40% of people in the country have tattoos themselves. But Hegar is fully leaning into her look, creating an entire campaign video around her scar and tattoo story called " Covered ," which smartly addresses both being covered in tattoos and the pressing need to be covered by affordable health care. (Hegar has other tattoos as well, but doesn't speak as openly about them.)