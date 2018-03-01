After she gives an abbreviated version of her stump speech, Hegar opens the room up for questions. She urges everyone to ask anything they want, that they “won’t offend her” and she means it, because as much as I’ve seen her be brutally honest in the course of one day, she clearly loves the dialog when people are brutally honest to her in return. It echoes what Hegar told me earlier in the day when she told a story about registering voters at a wine festival. She was wearing a button that identified her as a Democrat, and found that some people would tell her she didn’t want to register them, because they are Republicans. “I’d say, ‘We are a low voter turnout state, we’re a low voter turnout district, and I want to register you. But are you really a Republican? Because you said it kind of quietly like you didn’t want anyone to hear you. How do you feel about that? How do you feel about the term Republican? And I’ll bet you we agree on a lot more than you think.’”