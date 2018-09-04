Here's How To Get Free Chick-fil-A This Month

It can be hard to return to work after a long weekend — especially one that marks the end of summer — but thankfully, there's a freebie that might make going back to reality a little less of a downer. All this month, Chick-fil-A is giving out nuggets free of charge at all of its over 2,000 locations nationwide.
If the mere thought of getting those deliciously juicy nuggets with their perfectly crisp coating for free is enough to turn your entire week around, your mood will be even more elevated by how easy it is to get the freebie. From now until September 29, returning customers who sign in to their Chick-fil-A One account or new customers who create an account will be treated to an order of eight nuggets. Once you sign in or sign up, the giveaway will simply appear under the "My Rewards" tab on the app. It can be redeemed anytime before September 30.
The newly redesigned Chick-fil-A One app is worth checking out not just for this one-time freebie. The new app now includes membership tiers, and members can earn ten points for every $1 they spend on purchases. The points can then be redeemed for rewards. That means more free nuggets and other free food could be headed your way. We're feeling better about the end of Labor Day Weekend already.
