Here's How To Get Free Chick-fil-A In September

In July, Chic-fil-A enticed us with the prospect of a free meal. However, there was a catch...er, actually a very humiliating prerequisite. This September, the fast-food chain is back at it. However, this time around the rules for reclaiming your time with a delicious free meal no longer involve dressing up as livestock or any other weird gimmicks. They just want a little space on your smartphone.
As noted by Southern Living, this month a free breakfast is just a few clicks away. From August 31st to September 30th, when you download Chic-fil-A’s One app and place a mobile order you’ll receive one free breakfast. The freebie can also be redeemed by scanning the “My Card” QR code through the app. It’s that simple — and you know it will be delicious.
Consider this little perk a "sorry" for the chain’s recent announcement that they will no longer be offering their yummy Chicken Salad Sandwich.
Free breakfast options include their staples: a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill or their signature Hash Brown Scramble Bowl. Each is limited to one free meal per account. Despite our desire to eat breakfast at all times of the day, there is a tiny catch. This meal can only be redeemed during Chick-fil-A’s breakfast hours.
The best part? Not only will you receive a free meal, but by using the app you’ll also avoid the long lines typically filled with the bleary-eyed and often irate (read: pre-caffeinated) morning crowds. Not too shabby.
Now if only we could do something about that chicken salad situation.
