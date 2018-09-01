Meghan McCain Had Pointed Words For Trump At Her Father’s Funeral

Meghan McCain spoke fondly of her father, John McCain, in a spirited, emotional eulogy at his memorial service on Saturday. She also had some thinly-veiled words for Donald Trump, who, according to the New York Times, was not in attendance at the funeral per the late senator’s request.
“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness,” she said. “The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."
McCain did not mention Trump by name, but anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the past three years of the American political landscape probably knew who she was talking about. And, even if they didn’t, a statement that she made later was more pointed.
“The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold,” McCain said. “She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities. She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need. The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”
Upon hearing this, the guests at the service burst into applause.
Most of McCain’s eulogy centered around how she wanted her father to be remembered. She spoke of her father’s service in the Vietnam War and listed his various titles — congressman, senator, and presidential nominee — but said that, to her, they were far from the most important role he served in his life.
“I admire him for all these things,” she said. “But I love him because he was a great father.”
