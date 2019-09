Finally, There's A Retinoid That Won't Make Your Face Peel Off

Though Altreno was just green-lit by the FDA, dermatologist Ted Lain, MD , has plenty of experience with it already; he participated in the clinical trials and has used it on his own patients since, and predicts the lotion will be a serious game-changer for acne sufferers who've had problems using tretinoin in the past. "The tolerability really stood out to me, especially since the effectiveness against acne is on par with other tretinoin medications that are far more drying and irritating," Dr. Lain says. "The addition of humectants, such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid, increases the moisture content of the skin to combat those common side effects."