End-of-summer scaries are bleaker than Sunday scaries, because warm weather, long weekends, and vacations come to an end all at once. It's almost as if ClassPass sensed this dread, because the company recently announced that they would be rolling out a new service that will allow members to book mini vacations using ClassPass credits.
See, earlier this year, ClassPass changed their membership from three classes per month to a flexible credits-based system. The goal of this switch was to give customers more opportunities to get into popular and in-demand classes. But with this latest launch, it seems as though ClassPass credits are worth way more than just an indoor cycling class.
Starting at noon on September 9th, ClassPass members can sign up for a ClassPass Getaway for just 15 credits — and that includes transportation to and from the event. (For context, 25 credits costs you $45 per month.) The destinations will vary each time, and they're kept secret until booking becomes available. The first trip will take place in two weeks in the Hamptons.
Obviously, ClassPass is a fitness brand, so there are workouts involved on these trips, and the company is calling it a "carefully curated experience." If you attend, you get to work out with top trainers from boutique fitness studios, and get complimentary treatments — it's basically like a day-long fitness festival. For the Hamptons trip, Heather Andersen from New York Pilates, Corinne Fitzgerald from Mile High Run Club, and Witney Carson from Dancing With The Stars will all be leading sessions. In other words, not only do you get a free (ish) day trip, but you also get to take way more classes than you could in New York City, in a way cooler location.
This latest endeavor might strike you as a little random, but ClassPass has always been a tool for people to branch out from routines and discover new things about their city. "We're thrilled to give members the opportunity to take a mini-escape from their day-to-day to try new things and explore unfamiliar places," Payal Kadakia, ClassPass founder said in a press release. "It's our hope that attendees will leave feeling energized and empowered to continue living life to their absolute fullest." Also, for many people who live in cities, workout classes are a way to meet like-minded people and feel part of a community, so this seems like a natural fit.
So, even though you might be loyal to one yoga studio in your neighborhood or the Barry's Bootcamp location with your favorite instructors, you may want to consider getting out of town on one of these vacays. After all, there's only so much summer left for us to enjoy.
