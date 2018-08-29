Tuesday night at her concert in Detroit, Taylor Swift — she of the beautiful, beautiful gowns —took a moment of silence for the late legend Aretha Franklin, according to a video posted to Twitter by Detroit-based ABC reporter Brad Galli.
"Last week, we lost an irreplaceable force," Swift told the crowd. Swift mentioned Franklin's dedication to civil rights and women's rights, and then asked the crowd to take a moment of silence to celebrate the legend.
She continued, "Words could never describe how many things [Franklin] did in her lifetime that made our world a better place. I would like it if we could have a moment of silence so that every single one of us could reflect on the love and respect for her and everything she she did in her life."
In the silence that followed, one rabid fan cried out, "I love you Taylor!" before Swift resumed the concert.
On August 16, representation for Franklin confirmed to the Associated Press that the queen of soul had died at her home in Detroit. Jennifer Hudson and Stevie Wonder are set to lead Franklin's funeral, which will be held in Detroit and broadcast to a national audience. Former president Bill Clinton will also speak at the service.
Watch the full video of Swift, below.
Taylor Swift held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during her Detroit show at Ford Field. @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/uX49e9zhDD— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 29, 2018
