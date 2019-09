How Madison Ryann Ward's Volleyball Career Inspired Her Music Debut

Up until recently, Madison Ward was known only for her talent on the court. The 23-year-old was on her way to a professional volleyball career after graduating Oklahoma University. Things changed almost overnight, though, after a clip of her singing Aretha Franklin's "Chain Of Fools" went viral. Ward had always had a passion for poetry and spoken word, but previously only shared it with her family. Following her brush with virality, she took the leap and went to Nashville to pursue a music career. From there, she was asked to duet with the Zac Brown Band and ended up here: with her first single, "Mirror." She had her second brush with virality this summer when she appeared on David Letterman's My Guest Needs No Introduction, where Ward actually sang a portion of "Mirror ." Today, you can watch the full video for the song exclusively on Refinery29.