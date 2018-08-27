Texas Man Shot Female Drivers Because He Hates Women, Prosecutors Say

A Texas man targeted and shot two female drivers because he believes women are "incompetent" motorists and "their sole purpose is to give birth to male children," prosecutors say.
Last week, Nicholas D'Agostino, a 29-year-old man from Katy, TX, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly targeting a female driver in March. He had previously faced a similar charge in connection with the shooting of another female driver in July.
He was released earlier this month after paying a $75,000 bond related to the July case, but a judge put him back in jail after he was charged in connection to the March shooting.
"[D'Agostino] poses a continuing threat to the community," a prosecutor argued, according to KHOU, a local TV station. "Specifically female motorists in Katy, where both of these incidents have occurred.”
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says that D'Agostino specifically went after female drivers, based on his social media posts where he raged against female motorists. He told authorities that he had shot drivers before, at least on five occasions.
The first case occurred on March 7, when D'Agostino allegedly shot a woman who was driving out of a Shell gas station onto a feeder road. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, told the authorities that she didn't immediately realize she had been shot. She only heard a loud noise and felt pain on her right arm.
The second incident, which took place on July 10, was much more critical. D'Agostion allegedly shot a woman, who also remains anonymous, as she was driving to a car wash. The woman told authorities that she heard a loud noise and saw her window shattered before she feeling pain in her arm and chest. According to investigators, the bullet came within millimeters of her heart. D'Agostino told police that he shot her because he felt "threatened" that she was swerving towards him, refusing to apologize.
A judge set D'Agostino's new bond at $250,000.
