Give Your Home A Fall Refresh With These Epic Labor Day Sales

Starting on August 29, Macy's customers will find the lowest prices of the season on sofas, mattresses, and rugs. They can also get 50% off on Hotel Collection Bedding and Towels, all designer bedding, select sheet sets, select towels, pillows, and select luggage. Shoppers can find entertaining, serveware, and barware for 40% off and Kitchenaid products for 30% off. Additionally, Macy's is offering an extra 20% off these sales when online customers use the promo code "WKND" at checkout. The sale runs through September 3.