Give Your Home A Fall Refresh With These Epic Labor Day Sales

Ahead, we've compiled a list of the best deals happening now through the first week of September. Check them out and get inspired to transform your space into a cozy autumnal oasis — without breaking the bank.
Allswell:
This mattresses brand is having a 20% off site-wide sale starting August 27 and running through September 5. Customers can get up to $150 off mattresses with the promo code "LABORDAY."
Anthropologie:
With Anthro's Labor Day sale, customers can get 40% off sale items and 20% off full-price furniture. The sale is going on now through September 3.
Artifact Uprising:
With the promo code "LABORDAY" customers can get 15% off site-wide when they spend $150 or more on the custom photo gift website. This sale will be going on from August 31 through September 3.
ArtSugar:
This contemporary art retailer will be offering 25% off site-wide from 12 a.m. on August 31 through 11:59 p.m. on September 3. Customers can get the savings by using the code "SUGAR25" at checkout
Art.com:
Starting August 31, shoppers can snag 60% off framed art, 60% off canvas art, and 70% off landscape art from Art.com. These deals will be available through September 4.
Avocado Green Mattress:
Save $175 on any mattress from this eco-friendly brand with the code "LABORDAY." Verified military, teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, doctors, and nurses can save an additional $50. This offer expires September 10.
Brentwood Home:
Get $200 off Oceano, Crystal Cove, and Cedar mattresses from Brentwood Home when you use code "SAVE200" between now and September 10.
Casper:
Casper is celebrating Labor Day by giving shoppers 10% off any order with a mattress. Just use the code "SLUMBER10" at checkout. This offer will run through September 3.
Crane & Canopy:
Save up to 40% on bedding, duvet covers, sheets, and more starting August 30. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout online. The sale runs through September 3.
Dormify:
Get off orders on Dormify when you use the code "SEEYASUMMER" at checkout. This deal is available from August 31 until September 3.
EightSleep.com:
Right now, you can save up to $250 on Smart Mattresses and more from EightSleep.com. Get $50 off when you spend $500 and use the code "50LABORDAY," $125 off when you spend $1,000 and use the code "125LABORDAY," and $250 off when you spend $1,500 and use the code "250LABORDAY."
Etsy:
Get between 10% and 60% off select living and home items on the e-commerce website now through September 3.
Home Depot:
From now through September 5, Home Depot shoppers can get $10 off one-gallon cans or $40 off five-gallon buckets of select BEHR paints, stains, and primers.
Houzz:
With Houzz's site-wide Labor Day sale, customers can get up to 75% off. Houzz kicked off its preview sale today. The Labor Day Sale will run through September 5.
Interior Define:
This furniture brand's annual sale starts on September 1 and will run through September 20. During that period, customers can get a 15% discount on everything in stores. Sofas will be available for under $900.
JCPenney:
This Labor Day, JCPenney is offering up to 60% off on furniture and mattresses; up to 50% off housewares and luggage; up to 40% off major appliances; and 30% off custom blinds, shades, and draperies.
Kassatex:
From September 1 through September 4, sale items from this luxury bedding and bath brand will be an additional 15% off when customers use the code "WEEKEND15" at checkout.
Lamps Plus:
Get 50% off on table lamps, pendants, floor lamps, chandeliers, ceiling lights and fans, stools, mirrors, vanities, outdoor lighting, fountains, and more from August 28 through October 1. You can save by shopping online and in-store.
Lime & Leaf:
This American-made textile company is now running a Labor Day special on its limited edition American Flag throw. The recycled cotton throw is available for $50 off.
Loomstead:
This Los Angeles-based bedding brand is having a 20% off sale from August 31 through September 4. Use the discount code "LABORDAY" at checkout to save.
Lulu & Georgia:
In honor of Labor Day, Lulu & Georgia is having a site-wide sale from August 28 through September 4. Customers who spend $300 will get 15% off. Spend $600 to get 20% off or buy $900 worth of pieces for 25% off. To take advantage of the discounts, use the code 'LONGWKND' at checkout.
Macy's:
Starting on August 29, Macy's customers will find the lowest prices of the season on sofas, mattresses, and rugs. They can also get 50% off on Hotel Collection Bedding and Towels, all designer bedding, select sheet sets, select towels, pillows, and select luggage. Shoppers can find entertaining, serveware, and barware for 40% off and Kitchenaid products for 30% off. Additionally, Macy's is offering an extra 20% off these sales when online customers use the promo code "WKND" at checkout. The sale runs through September 3.
Maison Numen:
Get 20% off office decor from the luxury online marketplace from August 23 until September 3.
Nations Photo Lab:
In honor of Labor Day, customers can get up to 40% off 16x20" and larger prints, excluding 30x40" and 30x45" prints. Back-to-school items are also up to 30% off.
Nectar Sleep:
Customers who purchase a Nectar Sleep mattress now through Labor Day will receive $125 off and will receive two free Nectar pillows.
Nest Bedding:
From August 27 through September 10, this factory direct bedding and mattress company is offering $25-$200 off select mattresses and free sheet sets. It's also offering a buy one pillow, get one 50% off deal. All pet beds will be $25 off as well.
Overstock.com:
The Labor Day Blowout sale is already in full swing on Overstock.com. Select home decor, furniture, bedding, mattresses, window treatments, and kitchen and dining items are an extra 15% off. Select area rugs, lighting, and patio furniture are an extra 20% off. The online retailer is also offering free shipping.
Saatchi Art:
From August 30 through September 3, you can save 15% on originals art of $1,000 or more with the code "LABORDAY15" and 10% on all other original art with the code "LABORDAY10."
Saatchi Art Limited:
Save 20% on limited edition prints from Saatchi Art Limited from now through September 3. Use the code "LABORDAY20" at checkout.
Sears:
Sears is taking up to 60% off a selection of appliances, mattresses, and home items during its Labor Day Sale.
Serta:
Save up to $700 in savings on Serta iComfort mattress sets between August 12 and September 10, 2018.
Society6:
In honor of Labor Day, this online retailer is offering 40% off new wall hangings, tapestries, posters, duvets, and comforters. It's also taking 30% off shower curtains and 20% off everything else. Just use the code "CHEERS" at checkout.
Sunday/Monday:
This textile brand is offering 15% off site-wide from August 31 through September 3. Use the code "LABORDAY" to take advantage of the savings.
tulo:
Now through September 10, tulo is selling the Comfort Series King for $750, the regular price of a Queen, and the Queen for $575, the regular price of a Twin.
Wayfair:
Starting on August 27, Wayfair will be offering 65% off on outdoor furniture, living room furniture, bedroom furniture, lighting, pet items, office pieces, and storage and organization solutions. Kitchen and dining furniture, mattresses, wall art, kitchen accessories, and large appliances will 70%. Wayfair is also offering 75% off on bedding and rugs. These discounts will be available through September 4.
