Crazy Rich Asians directly appeals to my voyeuristic need to see how the 1% live, so I’m claiming my seat in the theater now. There are a couple of things to consider, though. THR noted that Chu likely won’t take on China Rich Girlfriend until he wraps production on In The Heights — an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning musical — which won't be released until June 26, 2020. Additionally, the sequel hasn’t actually been greenlit yet. In other words, Warner Bros. has approved the creative team to make another movie, but nothing else is set in stone. However, THR notes that if the great opening weekend numbers lead to a steady turnout over the next few weeks, the sequel is all but guaranteed. Thank goodness, because we all deserve to be invited to Nick and Rachel’s wedding!