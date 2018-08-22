There is likely more in store for fans of Crazy Rich Asians, myself included. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is moving forward with development of a sequel to the film that dominated the box office over the weekend. Original director Jon M. Chu, producers Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, John Penotti, and writers Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim will all reunite for the follow up — all but guaranteeing another version that is just as beautiful and decadent.
We were all but guaranteed another movie when, during a scene in the end credits of Crazy, Rich Asians, Astrid Leong (Gemma Chan) made eye contact with a mystery man at Rachel (Constance Wu) and Nick’s (Henry Golding) engagement party. Fans of the books recognized him as Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.), an old fling from Astrid’s past and likely her new love interest since she separated from her sorry husband. If they are following the story outlined in the source material's sequel, China Rich Girlfriend, we will also be following Nick and Rachel as they search for her biological father.
Crazy Rich Asians directly appeals to my voyeuristic need to see how the 1% live, so I’m claiming my seat in the theater now. There are a couple of things to consider, though. THR noted that Chu likely won’t take on China Rich Girlfriend until he wraps production on In The Heights — an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning musical — which won't be released until June 26, 2020. Additionally, the sequel hasn’t actually been greenlit yet. In other words, Warner Bros. has approved the creative team to make another movie, but nothing else is set in stone. However, THR notes that if the great opening weekend numbers lead to a steady turnout over the next few weeks, the sequel is all but guaranteed. Thank goodness, because we all deserve to be invited to Nick and Rachel’s wedding!
