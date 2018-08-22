Ariana Grande Tears Up Talking About Her & Pete Davidson’s Future Wedding

While Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were full speed ahead with their engagement, when it comes to the wedding they've decided to take their time. Specifically, Grande told Good Morning America that it would probably happen some time next year, and that for now she was just enjoying the planning stages. "Enjoying" might actually be an understatement, since the star full-on teared up while discussing the process with GMA's Michael Strahan.
"We're gonna take our time to plan it. We've been planning. My friends and I, my mom and everybody have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. It's really fun," she told the host. "I work so much I never spent this time and energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart — I'm gonna cry! I'm so excited. It's sick. It's really fun. But no, it's not soon soon. It's going to be, like, next year."
"It must be the worst," she said with a laugh.
After their first red carpet appearance and their serious MTV Video Music Awards PDA, what's not to love about the couple? Check out the full interview below:
FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018
