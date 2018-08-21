Asia Argento Says Anthony Bourdain Paid Off Her Accuser To End Harassment

According to the developing timeline, it appears that Bennett, now 22, contacted Argento and Bourdain after the New Yorker's exposé on Weinstein was published, and around the time the Italian actress became vocal about her stance on non-disclosure agreements being used as a way to silence survivors. Bennett originally demanded $3.5 million in damages, per the report, but the later agreed on a sum of $380,000 with no NDA attached. Along with the payment, Bennett was allegedly barred from releasing a supposedly damning photograph of him and Argento laying on a bed at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, CA where the alleged assault occurred. In the Times' story, the photo comes across as a smoking gun; however, Argento makes no mention of this reported photo in her statement. Refinery29 has reached out to Argento's lawyer for additional comment.