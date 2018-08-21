Body Of Mollie Tibbetts, Missing University Of Iowa Student, Found

Authorities have found the body of missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, her father Rob Tibbetts confirmed to Fox News.
Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, said earlier today that the 20-year-old's body has been found but provided no further detail, according to USA Today.
A news conference has been announced for 5 p.m. EST during which the public can "expect quite a bit of news," Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation told CNN.
Tibbetts disappeared on the evening of July 18. She was last seen jogging in Brooklyn, IA, while dog-sitting for her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, who was out of town for work. That night, a neighbor reported seeing a black SUV circling the area between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Investigators have followed up on hundreds of leads, analyzing surveillance video from businesses along Tibbetts' running route, social media posts, and data from her FitBit.
They questioned pig farmer Wayne Cheney — who had been convicted of stalking, harassment, trespassing, and violating orders of protection in the past — in connection to the case several times, asking him to take a polygraph test.
Advertisement