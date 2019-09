The Asia Argento News Is Upsetting, But Could It Be Good For #MeToo?

Yes, the allegations against Argento are serious enough to momentarily overshadow the conversation around #MeToo, but they also offer an important opportunity to reframe and transform the movement into a stronger version of itself. For all its strengths, one of the major hangups of #MeToo has been a myopic characterization of sexual violence, focused largely on the actions of a few powerful men against (mostly) white women in (mostly) white collar professions. It’s worth noting this was a departure from Burke’s initial vision of a movement centering around low-income Black and Brown girls. Still, #MeToo has unquestionably managed to incite an international reckoning, but it has also repeatedly employed narrow definitions of who a victim can be and flattened how complex the issues of sexual harassment and abuse really are.