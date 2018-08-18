Sophie Turner Explains Why She Was Crying In Public & We Get It

Mother Nature has the tendency to wreak havoc at the worst possible time. No one knows that better than Sophie Turner, the internet recently learned.
After Turner was spotted crying and looking upset on the streets of New York City on Thursday, she took to Twitter to explain why she was having such a rough day: her period. Yup. It was one of those days that many us can relate to.
With fiancé Joe Jonas by her side, many were quick to speculate that there was trouble in paradise. But alas, the tears weren’t because of him. In fact, Jonas skyrocketed to the top of the amazing fiancé list for the good job he did comforting Turner in her time of need.
Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a bitch. https://t.co/O4EFGL80AM— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 16, 2018
Turner’s candid explanation garnered plenty of support from other social media users who, literally, felt her pain. “@SophieT crying in NYC because of cramps is one of the most relatable things I've seen on the internet,” one user wrote.
Unfortunately not everyone on the internet (i.e. the trolls) believed that Turner would have seriously been crying like that in public over her period. “Are you telling you that you start crying till your face is burnin’ red bc you have ur period? Even when you know paparazzis are behind you? Next joke please,” one user tweeted.
Turner’s response? A simple: “Girl…. you’ve never had cramps?” Um, clearly that person hasn’t, because period tears are definitely a thing, especially during those first couple of days when it feels like your insides are being torn apart.
Skeptics aside, kudos to Turner for getting real about her period and the pain that comes with it. It’s a nice reminder that celebs are just like us and crave comfy beds, heating pads, and ibuprofen every now and again too.
