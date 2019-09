For Ariana Grande, Silence Speaks Louder Than Words In Manchester Attack Tribute

“It’s just about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety,” Grande said of “Get Well Soon” during a Beats 1 interview with Ebro Darden . The singer went on to explain how the song speaks to larger themes of battling personal demons, anxiety, and intimate tragedies. The lyrics are transparent and honest; Grande hides nothing behind her words. “My life is so controlled by the what if's / (Girl, what’s wrong with you? Come back down) / Is there anybody else whose mind does this, mmm?” she sings in the second verse. In the refrain she leaves listeners with a message of hope and support. “Well here's one thing you can trust, yuh / It takes you and me to make us / One of those days you had enough, I'll be there.”