Today, 95 percent of Americans navigate the world with a tiny computer permanently pressed into the palms of our hands. Phones, it seems, have become an artificial extension of our bodies, altering our brains to the degree that many of us even suffer withdrawals in the form of physical, phantom sensations — you know, those imagined, dull vibrations you sometimes feel inside of your pocket. And when it comes to silencing the ceaseless pings and buzzes or taking actual breaks from the incessant refreshing of email and social media apps, most of us will say we want to but can’t seem to commit