The always-on work culture in the U.S. can make navigating work expectations and dynamics particularly difficult. But disconnecting is a challenge in and of itself for people all around the world. Still, in some places, things are slowly changing. In 2004, France established that an employee not being available by phone or email outside of work hours was not an act of misconduct. In 2017, the country also introduced a law that requires organizations to clearly negotiate terms of communication with prospective employees. Other countries have proposed similar measures but, for most of the world, this problem is still pervasive.