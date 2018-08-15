Here's How To Get Free Chipotle In Honor Of School Starting

Back to school can be a bummer, especially if you've been having the best summer ever. This year, though, returning to piles of homework, long study sessions, and a jam-packed schedule of classes will be made more bearable by free food from Chipotle. This weekend, the fast-casual chain is offering a special back to school BOGO deal for students that even non-students can take advantage of.
On Saturday, August 18, customers can get a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, order of tacos, or kids meal for free when they purchase an entrée of equal or greater value. Though the promotion is technically meant to help students feel a little bit better about having to hit the books once again, everyone can get the freebie just by asking. For in-store orders, simply request the BOGO deal at the register, and you'll receive the discount, no student ID required. To get the deal on online orders, enter the code "STUDENT" at checkout.
This year, students will be able to walk back onto campus with their heads held high because they'll have free tasty Tex-Mex in their stomachs. And, the rest of us, can celebrate those folks' happy return to the grind with free Chipotle too.
Advertisement