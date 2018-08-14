Matt Lauer’s Ex Says He Deserves A Second Chance At Career & Love

"I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over the past several months...I remained silent as an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of privacy they have lost. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father, and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive, or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false."