Matt Lauer’s Ex Says He Deserves A Second Chance At Career & Love

Matt Lauer has been laying low since his November firing from The Today Show over allegations of sexual misconduct, but his ex-wife tells Entertainment Tonight that the former host deserves a second chance. Nancy Alspaugh was married to Lauer from 1981 to 1988 and told the outlet that her ex "wants to be part of the change in this world and he needs to be given a chance."
Details of the alleged sexual misconduct were reported by Variety shortly after Lauer's termination, which included inappropriate comments made to female colleagues.
Alspaugh concedes that Lauer has made mistakes, but she believes he hasn't told his side of the story. Representation for Lauer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"I don't think he's been given a chance to defend himself, and I hope one day soon he will be able to tell his story," she adds. "I'm sure it will be soon. He is beginning to feel like himself again, and people will finally hear his side of the story."
"I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over the past several months...I remained silent as an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of privacy they have lost. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father, and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive, or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false."
Alspaugh believes Lauer is biding his time before his next career move, meaning he's joined the roster of other accused men who are looking for a comeback. Charlie Rose is reportedly shopping a new TV show all about the accused men of #MeToo, including Lauer and comedian Louis C.K.
"He is too talented not to have a great career," Alspaugh said. "He made mistakes, but he can move on and upward."
