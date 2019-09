How This Male Influencer Found Power In Makeup

Most vloggers wouldn't want their parents interrupting their makeup tutorials. But when Andrew Edgerton's dad stepped in to pay him a compliment, it made for a heartwarming moment that went viral . Edgerton got millions of views on the video, which boosted his followers from 800 to 30,000 on Instagram . Now, the beauty boy is serving up lip and eye tutorials to thousands of fans. Even before he reached influencer level, makeup was a creative outlet that bolstered Edgerton's inner strength.