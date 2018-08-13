Story from Pop Culture

Mystery Blonde Who Left Kylie Jenner's 21st On A Stretcher Addresses Situation In New Video

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage.
Last Thursday, paparazzi caught a young blonde woman leaving Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party face-down on a stretcher. In a vlog posted last night, Australian model Tammy Hembrow admits that she's the girl. Hembrow says she was tired and jet-lagged at the party, which led her to plant her face on the ground.
"I pretty much collapsed," Hembrow admits. "I'm super super embarrassed about it."
However, she adds, she's "not going to let something like this define [her]."
Hembrow is a model and vlogger who has worked for the brand Good American. (Good American is Khloé Kardashian's denim company.) Watch her full blog, below.
