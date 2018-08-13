Spending More Than You Make? Here's Some Advice

I also want you to print out your two most recent bank statements and credit card statement. Haul out the highlighter and circle everything that was a want. (Or if you prefer, track your spending in an online app such as Mint.) I think you will be shocked at how it all adds up. Take the total and multiply by 0.25. If you were to cut your wants spending by 25% each month, that’s how much you would save. If you are serious about taking control of your financial life, I challenge you to cut the wants by at least 75%. Try it for a few months. I think you will be amazed how easy it is to spend less, and how empowering it is to become a saver.